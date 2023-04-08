A state review of San Mateo’s housing element plan has found the city still needs additional revisions to comply with state law.
In a March 27 letter to the city, the Department of Housing and Community Development found that while the city addressed many requirements described in its first letter to the city on Sept. 28, the state still wants the city to address policy issues around furthering fair housing, realistic zoning capacity, site suitability and other areas. The two sides are working to achieve compliance with state housing element law around its housing element, a state-mandated plan for how the city will accommodate 7,015 new housing units over the next eight years. A housing element must get certification from HCD, as it certifies all city housing elements in California. Failure to meet state housing law can result in several consequences, including loss of local control over policy.
A city statement said it continues to meet with HCD leadership to understand direction, with the goal of mutually agreed compliance with state law. The city said HCD told city staff it was typical for cities to be at this stage in the process, especially with the many new requirements in the cycle.
“Like most other cities in the Bay Area, the city of San Mateo is continuing to make progress on its housing element, and we are going through an iterative process with HCD. It is common for cities to receive several rounds of comment letters from HCD, and the majority in the Bay Area are still working toward HCD certification, which provides a range of benefits such as eligibility for important state funding,” the city statement said.
Jeremy Levine, the policy manager for the Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, an organization that advocates for policies to address the housing shortage, argued the city needed to do more to ensure compliance given the letter from the state.
“San Mateo cannot analyze its way into compliance,” Levine said. “It needs to commit to more policy changes.”
Levine suggested the city develop contingency plan options if the housing element does not succeed as currently constructed. The city is currently looking into a ballot measure about the level of support for Measure Y and its willingness to have a ballot measure in 2024 that could repeal it. Measure Y is a voter-approved height and density restriction ordinance. Levine said HLC thinks the city risks getting decertified if the ballot measure fails. He suggested looking at rezoning in some single-family neighborhoods or allowing up to 12 stories to ensure enough proposed units. HLC also wants to see the city expand the proposed building areas from a half mile around transit to 3/4 of a mile, allowing for more places to be eligible for rezoning.
Levine noted even if HCD declines to certify, the city is not automatically out of compliance. Some cities not certified by HCD adopt the housing element and release their own compliance findings. However, Levine said a judge could find it out of compliance. Levine said a lawsuit could settle the issue, something he believes the city could find itself in.
“The city is on a path to be sued,” Levine said.
Levine said the city could also put itself in danger of a builder’s remedy, which applies to cities that do not have a compliant housing element. A builder’s remedy allows a developer to avoid local zoning requirements during a project. However, a developer would have to sue and make findings in court, according to Levine.
The city said it has already addressed two-thirds of HCD’s comments and will continue making progress by returning to the City Council to review this second letter from HCD, with a council meeting on the subject scheduled for April 17. The city submitted a draft housing element to the state on July 1 and received comments on the first draft Sept. 28. The council adopted its housing element Jan. 24.
The city maintained it is taking proactive measures to create more housing opportunities in San Mateo through its inclusionary housing policies, direct partnerships with nonprofit housing developers and support agencies, and is currently updating the General Plan to address future housing needs for the next 20 years. It cited the Kiku Crossing affordable housing development on city-owned land downtown. The city is also providing public land and funding for an affordable housing redevelopment project near the former Talbot’s site in the planning stages. It also said cities with a housing element that complies with state law are not subject to the builder’s remedy.
The HCD letter to the city called for further details of how the city will further fair housing, including where it zones housing, realistic zoning capacity, further feasibility information on the Hillsdale and Bridgepointe shopping center sites, and further clarity on the ability to exceed Measure Y.
