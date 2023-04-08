A state review of San Mateo’s housing element plan has found the city still needs additional revisions to comply with state law.

In a March 27 letter to the city, the Department of Housing and Community Development found that while the city addressed many requirements described in its first letter to the city on Sept. 28, the state still wants the city to address policy issues around furthering fair housing, realistic zoning capacity, site suitability and other areas. The two sides are working to achieve compliance with state housing element law around its housing element, a state-mandated plan for how the city will accommodate 7,015 new housing units over the next eight years. A housing element must get certification from HCD, as it certifies all city housing elements in California. Failure to meet state housing law can result in several consequences, including loss of local control over policy.

