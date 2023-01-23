South San Francisco’s Planning Commission has given the green light on the city’s important draft housing element, moving the document guiding housing goals forward to the City Council for final approval.

The eight-year housing document establishes where housing will be built in the city over the next two decades. The policy blueprint plans for where expected housing growth will occur. The city does not have to build the housing but is required to have zoning in place to allow the growth to happen. South San Francisco is required to plan for around 4,000 housing units this cycle for 2023 to 2031. The housing element proposes zoning capacity to allow up to 13,000 new units as a buffer to meet minimum requirements. Around 300 ADUs are planned for in the next eight years.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription