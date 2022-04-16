An April 18 meeting will see the San Mateo City Council decide on preferred land use for zoning and traffic circulation scenarios for its General Plan process.
The General Plan land-use map guides what can be built, where and at what intensity or density. The circulation plan analyzes traffic conditions and improvements for public transit, bikeways, pedestrian routes, roads and parking. The updates are part of the larger 2040 General Plan Process, a document that lays out the community’s vision for the city and changes. The blueprint helps guide the city’s decision-making around development, infrastructure, housing, transportation, businesses, open space, schools and the environment. The city is currently in the midst of its process to be completed in 2023.
The land-use alternatives will explore ranges of residential growth within 10 study areas of San Mateo. Areas include El Camino Real, Bel Mateo and Mollie Stone, downtown, Peninsula Avenue, Campus Drive, North Shoreview, Parkside Plaza, Hillsdale and Bridgepointe. There are three alternatives under consideration, with varying degrees of growth around residential units.
Alternative A has the least change and the lowest residential growth, with Alternative B the second most. Alternative C has the most residential growth and concentrates density, change and growth near transit. However, Measure Y, a ballot measure that voters passed in November 2020, will also play a role. Measure Y limits building heights to 55 feet. Some of the land use designations in Alternatives B and C include building heights and densities that exceed the limits set by Measure Y that would require voter approval before taking effect. The state requires cities to plan for zoning changes to accommodate new residents and expected growth.
Several councilmembers, including Mayor Rick Bonilla and Councilmember Amourence Lee, have indicated they favor high-intensity mixed-use housing in transit areas, noting it would help address the shortage, increase public transportation and improve carbon emissions.
Alternative A for traffic circulation calls for prioritizing pedestrian corridors, pedestrian improvements to challenging intersections, and implementing traffic calming and safety improvements near highway on-ramps. Alternative B priorities regional connections by improving transit access to and from connections in San Mateo. It suggests adding more transit connections to the Hillsdale Caltrain station, prioritizing dedicated High Occupancy Vehicle and bus lanes, and adding Bus Rapid Transit improvements to El Camino Real. Alternative C combines B and C and calls for fewer cars downtown.
Public input has been varied, with many favoring significantly increased housing and alternative transit options. During study sessions and public input meetings, residents have asked for policies that emphasize affordable housing, increased pedestrian and bike safety, better traffic flow near the Hillsdale Shopping Center, and alternatives to cars that prioritize biking and pedestrians. However, many residents have also favored zoning and planning that manages development at lower intensity levels, noting many residents voted for more limited growth through Measure Y height restrictions. Those against more expansive growth pointed to water supply issues with continued growth, increased traffic and a current lack of reliable transit infrastructure.
San Mateo’s Planning Commission has already recommended the General Plan prioritize pedestrian and bicycle improvements and more expansive land-use changes to plan for expected population growth. The Planning Commission recommended that the General Plan include Circulation Alternative C and prioritize pedestrian improvements from that alternative, including prioritizing pedestrian and bicycle crossings over Highway 101 and State Route 92.
The April 18 meeting starts at 7 p.m. People can visit the San Mateo meeting page at cityofsanmateo.org/3971/Agendas-Minutes-Public-Meeting-Portal to get more information.
