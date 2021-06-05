The rainbow flag will fly over San Mateo Union High School district schools to recognize LGBTQ+ Pride Month after officials reversed course on a previous, unpopular decision with the school community.
The district Board of Trustees voted 4-1, with Vice President Peter Hanley dissenting, to raise the flag at school sites and the district office during a special meeting Friday, June 4.
The most recent decision marks a shift for officials, who in May unanimously approved a proclamation supporting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning community but deadlocked over a proposal to fly the flag.
Trustee Greg Land, who was absent from the first vote, called for the special session to be held so officials could reconsider the flag issue and he could break the tie among his colleagues.
“It is about showing that we as a board are inclusive, accepting, supporting and caring of all our students,” Land said during the Friday meeting. “And if we can show that in any shape or form, we should.”
Land was joined by board President Bob Griffin and trustees Linda Lees Dwyer and Ligia Andrade Zúñiga in supporting raising the flag. Lees Dwyer and Andrade Zúñiga had voted for it the first time, but Griffin had previously opposed.
For his part, Griffin acknowledged that he miscalculated his earlier decision and apologized to those in the school community who he offended.
“I focused on a policy issue. And I should have focused on the people first and the policy issue second,” he said.
To that end, Griffin initially expressed concerns that breaking from the district’s protocol of raising only the flags of the United States and California could create problems for officials if approached by those advocating for other causes.
During the May meeting, he expressed reservations that raising the rainbow flag may obligate officials to give equal treatment to those who wished to raise the Confederate flag, or those representing local sports teams.
He asked for forgiveness during the most recent meeting for making that comparison and he said it was not intended to draw parallels between the rainbow flag’s meaning and other examples.
“I apologize. It was not meant in that way,” he said.
Instead, Griffin said he fully understood the value of flying the rainbow flag in support of school community members who may feel isolated, disenfranchised or threatened due to their sexual preference.
“I think we should do it to support the students and others who have been marginalized by our society,” he said.
Hanley, meanwhile, was less inclined to make amends with those who disagreed with him.
Acknowledging he received a flood of emails and messages from angry school community members after his vote, Hanley took the opportunity to defend his track record as an advocate for marginalized communities.
“I don’t need to be lectured to about supporting students. I’ve been supporting students since day one on this board,” Hanley said, who pointed to his vote in favor of the proclamation as a testament to his position.
But he doubled down on his belief that proclamations are the vehicle the board uses to publicly support causes, and that raising the pride flag could prove a slippery slope for the district in the future.
“We run the danger of our flag pole becoming a billboard for special interest groups,” he said, adding later that, “I don’t want to dilute the flag pole.”
Lees Dwyer expressed less concern over what precedent may be set, and said officials could address any issues that may occur down the road as necessary. In the immediate term, she shared her belief that it is important the district show support to its students and community.
“These are our students. This is the pride flag. They should have pride in who they are. Just as everyone in this country should have pride in who they are and what they are trying to accomplish,” she said.
Andrade Zúñiga agreed, and said raising the fly could be a symbol of solidarity to all sectors of the school community.
“It’s very important that we represent everyone,” she said.
Superintendent Kevin Skelly said he expects the flags to be raised Monday.
