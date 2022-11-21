To help invest in downtown services and fill the long-standing vacant executive director position, the Downtown San Mateo Association plans to raise assessment fees on businesses in the area.

The increased revenue would allow the Downtown San Mateo Association to hire a full-time executive director for downtown advocacy and work, increase street cleaning, expand marketing and promote art and social events. The Downtown San Mateo Association, or DSMA, is a nonprofit advisory board that is charged by the council with managing downtown assessment fee funds and addressing issues. The downtown area has dealt with issues around cleanliness, larger vacancy rates and the pandemic in recent years, with Burlingame and San Carlos now cited as standards on the Peninsula. Colleen Rafferty, a DSMA board member and co-owner of Christensen & Rafferty Fine Jewelry in San Mateo, said the fees would help strengthen downtown and the city as a gathering place to support the community.

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Terence Y
Terence Y

So the city enacts policies during COVID to deprive businesses of income. Now when (hopefully) businesses are getting back on their feet, the city wants to put their hands into business wallets to recoup the piece of the pie they missed out on due to their self-inflicted business killing policies, while also charging you for services that I would expect were already in place? Businesses, if your leases are up, or if you’re thinking of joining Downtown San Mateo, think twice before signing another lease. For arguments sake, is an executive director required, why not just a regular director? Perhaps those who support the new fees can offer to pay the fees for those who don’t support the fee. Residents, get ready for even higher prices.

