The San Mateo City Council is moving forward with a diversity and equity task force to build a more diverse city staff and government, with plans to lead a goal-setting session next month to provide guidance on its formation.
“This is a real opportunity for us to be custodians of community relationships, which need maintenance, and they need nurturing over the long haul. They can really be the bridge to the level of community engagement we want to see across all our initiatives,” Councilwoman Amourence Lee said about the effort.
The council, at its January goal-setting session, asked staff to begin working on the formation and framework of the diversity and equity task force and a small business recovery task force, with staff presenting an update at the March 15 study session.
The diversity and equity task force will focus on representation on city boards and commissions, hiring and staff development and community engagement. Staff recommended a subcommittee for the diversity and equity task force similar to the General Plan Subcommittee, which would feature two councilmembers and be subject to the Brown Act, California’s open meeting law. Instead, after a discussion, the City Council favored a staff-led task force because it would get more public members involved and lead to more public input and discussion. The council expressed an interest in having the community lead the process to ensure it did not bias the process.
The council will provide specific goals and feedback through a study session next month for further council goal setting, said Assistant City Manager Kathy Kleinbaum. Staff would then work on committee format and details based on the discussion. The city has not made decisions on stakeholders or specific goals.
“We want to be really thoughtful in creating something that will make an impact in our community,” Kleinbaum said.
Councilwoman Diane Papan supported a council goal study session to increase the task force’s visibility and provide reachable targets. She wants to set specific goals and assignments to ensure follow-up and clarity about tasks.
“I’d like it to have some real defined goals that we can actually achieve for folks,” Papan said.
Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla also favored a goal-oriented component.
“I think goals bring focus. It makes it measurable. I think that it’s a wise thing to do,” Bonilla said.
Councilwoman Amourence Lee favored a diversity and equity task force with 12 to 15 stakeholders from schools, faith, neighborhoods, core service agencies and businesses that bring together people from all over the community.
“I think we as a city would be better served. Our communication would be naturally improved, and there would be a really strong reciprocal relationship that could come out of cultivating this relationship and holding it and putting some more structure around it,” Lee said.
Councilman Joe Goethals agreed with Lee’s comments and said there was a lot of value in making the task force a Brown Act committee. Goethals said diversity and inclusion remain important to him and the city.
“We as a council have made it a priority, and this is how we follow through on it, so I agree with the previous comments,” Goethals said.
Mayor Eric Rodriguez felt many of the suggestions from the council about a subcommittee made sense.
“I really appreciate my fellow councilmember’s comments because I think I learned a lot from that discussion,” Rodriguez said.
During the study session, the council also discussed how a small business recovery task force would work. The council favored staff recommendations that stakeholder groups drive the task force to maximize flexibility and adaptability. It will comprise local organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, the San Mateo County Economic Development Association and the Downtown San Mateo Association while also being allowed to bring in new stakeholder partners at any time. Its focus would be on coordinating efforts and sharing resources. It would also have a council subcommittee to serve as liaisons.
Papan favored the business recovery task force structure as proposed and expressed interest in being part of the two-person subcommittee. Rodriguez also favored staff recommendations on the task force and was interested in serving as a liaison to it.
“I just think it makes a lot of sense. I thought it was well thought out,” Rodriguez said.
