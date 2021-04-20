City officials from San Mateo and Foster City sided with parents in urging local school district officials to reconsider a proposal to do away with an accelerated math program.
San Mateo Mayor Eric Rodriguez joined Foster City Mayor Sanjay Gehani and Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi during a virtual discussion Thursday, April 15, regarding the discussion in the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District.
Noting that city officials have no authority to make decisions regarding school policy, city officials called on their counterparts at the school district to reverse course.
“I do respectfully disagree with this proposal,” Rodriguez said.
What’s more, he encouraged trustees to move more deliberately and leave additional time for school community members to examine the proposal before taking action.
“We can’t rush into this decision and we need to think it through and get all the pieces in order and look at all these questions parents have right now and get them addressed and then decide on what happens to compacted math in sixth grade,” he said.
Aswasthi concurred, noting the concerns that have surrounded the issue since it was last discussed by the school board in March.
“I think slowing down at this time would be a great idea, because this is creating a lot of panic, I should say, among parents,” she said.
School officials have discussed plans to offer a single math curriculum in sixth grade, which could alter a pathway program offering qualified students a chance to finish algebra while in middle school.
As it stands, fifth grade students in the district with an aptitude for math can test into a compacted math program that will allow them to finish algebra before graduating middle school.
Advocates for preserving the accelerated program laud it as a vehicle for advancing the interest of young learners who have a special talent for math, and parents of students who graduated through the pathway credited it for their child’s swift development.
Critics though claimed the program yields inequitable outcomes, pointing to district data suggesting Latino students disproportionately have a hard time in high school math compared to their white and Asian classmates.
To close that achievement gap, officials looked to studies showing that grouping students together in elementary school improved outcomes for all students and that later grades were more appropriate for math acceleration.
Noting the widespread interest on the issue, school district officials hosted a series of community discussions following the initial board examination on the matter which ended around 1:30 a.m.
Looking ahead to the upcoming board meeting Thursday, April 22, board President Ken Chin said he expects a decision.
“The district saw a problem and this is a solution they are trying to propose to us,” he said. “Whether or not the board agrees to it will probably be decided on Thursday.”
Regarding concerns about whether the district is moving the proposed change ahead too quickly, Chin said he believes the outreach process has been adequate.
“We have tried to do our due diligence to reach out the public,” he said, while acknowledging that the board’s initial discussion occurred in the middle of the night with limited participation.
And recognizing the backlash the district has received since the proposal was raised, Chin also said that educators are concerned about the way the pandemic has made math more challenging for some.
With access to remote learning varying widely across the district, Chin said officials are motivated to address fears that learning loss suffered over the last year will have lingering effects.
“If we don’t make corrections now, maybe our students will be behind later on,” he said.
But going into the meeting, Chin also said he has an open mind and is hopeful a satisfactory resolution can be identified.
“Whether or not this whole item will pass — everything is still on the table,” he said.
