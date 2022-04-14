San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, along with other officials, broke ground Wednesday on a new headquarters building at the old county jail facility at 330 Bradford St., in downtown Redwood City.
The project completely renovates the existing 42,000-square-foot Old Maguire Facility by enclosing the fourth floor and constructing a fifth floor. Sheriff’s Office employees working on the third floor of the Hall of Justice, Headquarters Patrol and Maguire Administration will be relocated to the building.
The project was made possible through a substantial donation from the late John Arrillaga Sr., for whom the building will be named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.