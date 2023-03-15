The saga of the Batmobile continues in San Mateo County with the public release of an independent report that found the District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office practiced poor judgment when deciding to use county resources when launching investigations into a civil business dispute.

“I don’t think there were any great new revelations in terms of the facts,” board President Dave Pine said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. “The question is, was anything done that was wrong? When you look at the report and you look at the chronology, the question is … was this a prudent investment of county resources? It’s easy with the benefit of hindsight, but I don’t think this was. I think this was a case that was really a commercial dispute that should have been resolved in a civil manner.”

sierra@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 106

