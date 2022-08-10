The court date for an Indiana man under investigation after his car shop was raided by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies has been put on hold while the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office makes further case inquiries, according to the DA’s Office.
The DA’s Office and defense attorney have agreed to put off a court date for Fiberglass Freaks owner Mark Racop while further review takes place into the case.
The case faces additional scrutiny because of allegations Sheriff Carlos Bolanos had deputies conduct the July 19 raid in Indiana of Fiberglass Freaks as a favor to a friend who had an alleged contract payment dispute over the purchase of a Batmobile.
No new court date has been agreed upon, with further details hinging on further inquiries from the DA’s Office to the Sheriff’s Office. The DA’s Office said additional inquiries remain ongoing. Racop was originally scheduled to visit San Mateo County Aug. 19 for his warrant arraignment.
