San Mateo County has hired a former Alameda County Superior Court judge to conduct an independent investigation into the handling of the raid of an Indiana specialty car shop by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies involving a custom Batmobile.
The county has hired Winifred Smith, who spent 21 years as a judge and 26 years as deputy attorney general in California. Don Horsley, president of the Board of Supervisors said the county picked someone who had no connection to the board or the Sheriff’s Office to avoid conflicts of interest and to reassure residents.
“This is not a criminal case,” Horsley said. “It’s just a question of was this best judgment.”
The investigation will look at the decision-making of the Sheriff’s Office for the raid under scrutiny because of allegations Sheriff Carlos Bolanos had deputies conduct the July 19 raid of Fiberglass Freaks as a favor to a friend. The issue stems from an alleged contract payment dispute between Fiberglass Freaks owner Mark Racop and Bay Area real estate broker Sam Anagnostou over the purchase of a Batmobile. Anagnostou ordered a car from Racop. The disagreements over the delivery timeline and contract details led to Anagnostou filing a police report with the Atherton Police Department and a civil suit in San Mateo County Superior Court that was eventually dismissed. However, sheriff’s deputies raided Racop’s shop in Logansport, Indiana, on July 19, with the DA’s Office charging Racop with fraud and misuse of construction funds, both felonies. The allegations and circumstances led to the county announcing earlier in the month it would launch an independent investigation. The Board of Supervisors has also asked the state attorney to investigate the issue.
Smith signed a contract with the county for her work and will meet with San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy Aug. 31 to discuss the investigation scope and provide more information on how she will proceed. The investigation will likely involve talking with the Sheriff’s Office about its actions and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office about the affidavits signed in the case.
Callagy said the county had not suggested a timeline for investigation completion, other than it hopes to finish as quickly as possible. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said he was not concerned about his office’s action and would be happy to speak with her. Wagstaffe said he had not decided whether to make other prosecutors in his office available to speak.
