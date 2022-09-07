An independent investigation into the handling of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Indiana raid over a custom Batmobile has drawn criticism from Sheriff Carlos Bolanos’ legal representation and calls for the county to end it.
Attorney James Touchstone represents Bolanos and called the investigation a political overreach because there is no evidence the sheriff had done something wrong and did not fall into the San Mateo County Board of Supervisor’s Aug. 30 decision to hire an independent investigator.
“This makes no fiscal or legal sense,” Touchstone said. “The board has no say in how the Sheriff’s Office is run.”
Touchstone said the board’s action in directing an investigation of Bolanos goes against his independent investigative authority and discretion and shows a violation of California law that forbids the board from obstructing the investigative function of the sheriff or the investigative and prosecutorial function of the district attorney. Touchstone called the investigation timing political while the case is still ongoing. He noted it appeared designed to chill the sheriff’s and the district attorney’s authority and precedent to investigate and prosecute crimes. Touchstone has also submitted a public records request to the county for any information regarding communications between county employees and the public about a potential investigation.
“I just look at this, and the timing of this is baffling,” Touchstone said.
The county has hired a former Alameda County Superior Court judge to conduct an independent investigation into the handling of the raid of an Indiana specialty car shop by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies involving a custom Batmobile. The county hired Winifred Smith, who spent 21 years as a judge and 26 years as deputy attorney general in California.
The county investigation will look at the decision-making of the raid because of allegations Bolanos had deputies conduct the July 19 raid of Fiberglass Freaks as a favor to a friend, Bay Area real estate broker Sam Anagnostou. The issue stems from an alleged contract payment dispute between Fiberglass Freaks owner Mark Racop and Anagnostou over the purchase of a Batmobile and the delivery timeline. A Sheriff’s Office investigation eventually led to four deputies raiding Racop’s shop in Logansport, Indiana, July 19, for information files and the car in question. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office also filed charges against Racop for fraud and misuse of construction funds, both felonies. In an Aug. 8 letter to sheriff personnel, Bolanos said while he knew Anagnostou because he was a local business leader, the Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation because he believed a resident was a victim of a felony crime. Bolanos also noted a deputy district attorney and a San Mateo County Superior Court judge reviewed each warrant and affidavit. The Sheriff’s Office also sent four deputies because it was unclear how much support deputies would receive from local law enforcement and because deputies would have to seize the vehicle and bring Racop back to San Mateo County.
The DA’s Office has said it is conducting an internal review to see if the case against Racop should proceed, with a decision expected soon.
San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley acknowledged while the investigation of crime is a sheriff’s call, the board had a responsibility to county constituents to get answers. Horsley said the county wants a review of the case to assuage public expectations and get a complete understanding of the circumstances and decision-making.
“The public has a right to know,” Horsley said. “If they are not going to answer it, then I think it’s incumbent upon us to respond to the public.”
Horsley stressed it was not a criminal investigation and did not think anything illegal happened. Instead, it was about judgment and whether it was a proper use of resources.
