Let’s use our indoor voices
Someone was screaming at people on Broadway in Burlingame and was contacted and counseled on his behavior, it was reported at 12:34 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
SAN MATEO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on the 1900 Block of El Camino Real, it occurred 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.
Burglary. Someone committed a burglary on the 100 Block of 14th Avenue, it occurred 6:35 a.m. Sunday, July 10.
Grand theft. Someone stole property worth more than $950 on the 600 Block of Port Drive, it occurred 5:45 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
REDWOOD CITY
Shoplift. A man in a gray shirt and dark blue jeans stole beer from a store on El Camino Real and fled, it was reported 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, July 13.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a 15-foot box truck on El Camino Real, it wwas reported 10:47 a.m. Wednesday, July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.