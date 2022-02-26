Are you feeling sweepy? — A man with a backpack and a wooden broomstick was pacing up and down Concar Drive in San Mateo, it was reported 5:52 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious person. A naked man, who appeared to be homeless, was sitting on the sidewalk on South El Camino Real with things around him on the ground, it was reported 11:09 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Disturbance. A woman on Flores Street hit her husband with a device and caused him to bleed, it was reported 10:08 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Welfare check. Someone was slumped over in the driveway next to a house on North Humboldt Street, it was reported 6:54 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Suspicious person. A woman stopped at a stop sign on the corner of Second Avenue and South Claremont Street and a man on a bike took out a small gun, and didn’t point it at her but showed it to her and nodded his head, as if he was saying “good thing you stopped,” it was reported 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft at Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:27 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Burglary. Someone committed burglary at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Francisco Airport on South Airport Boulevard 1:08 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault on the corner of Armour and Olive avenues, it was reported 12:29 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
