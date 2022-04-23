High-wire act — A tree-trimming truck hit cable wires on South Humboldt Street in San Mateo and fled, it was reported 3:27 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
SAN MATEO
Theft. A woman on 36th Avenue was on the phone, slurring her words and saying that her husband stole her dog and took it to San Francisco, it was reported 2:54 a.m. Sunday, April 10.
Disturbance. Around 10-15 people were in a pool area on Eidson Street, drinking and being loud, and the security was off service. It was reported 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Suspicious circumstances. A man with a blue sleeping bag wrapped around him was urinating on a tree across the street from a preschool on South Claremont Street, it was reported 3:40 p.m. Friday, April 8.
Disturbance. Three to four males were being loud, partying, listening to loud music and smoking marijuana in three vehicles on South El Camino Real, it was reported 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Welfare check. Someone was walking on West Poplar Avenue and heard a child screaming on and off in distress, it was reported 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. Someone on the 1400 block of El Camino Real stole from a store and was issued a citation when found, it was reported 6:50 p.m. Monday, April 4.
Citation. Someone on the 1100 block of El Camino Real was cited for driving under the influence, it was reported 11:35 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
Citation. Someone on the 500 block of El Camino Real was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 10:15 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
