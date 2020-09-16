Adding injury to insult: Someone’s vehicle was vandalized during an act of road rage on San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay resulting in a loss of approximately $400, it was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday, July 31.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
ID theft. Someone charged approximately $246 to someone else’s credit card on Camino A Los Cerro, it was reported at 11:46 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
Burglary. Someone smashed the front window of a business on Sylvan Way without stealing anything, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
Burglary. Someone entered an establishment on Alameda de las Pulgas through a smashed front window and stole two cash registers, it was reported at 4:36 a.m. Friday, July 31.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. A person on Summer Avenue and California Drive was arrested for assaulting a cohabitant, it was reported at 11:29 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
Arrest. A passed out person on the sidewalk on Primrose Road was in possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 11:36 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. A customer on Coyote Point Drive was yelling at employees and profanities at passersby, it was reported at 4:21 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
Hit-and-run. A vehicle hit a bicyclist on South Norfolk Street and then drove away, it was reported at 8:49 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
