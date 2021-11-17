You called the police for this?
Someone saw a limping seagull on Huntington Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 1:22 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
MILLBRAE
Citation. A man was cited for possession of narcotics paraphernalia on the 100 block of California Drive, it was reported 9:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Citation. A woman threw a rock at a moving vehicle on the corner of Center Street and El Camino Real, and then spit in the deputy’s face while being detained, leading to a citation, it was reported 9:33 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Arrest. A man was arrested after it was found he had an outstanding felony warrant during a traffic stop on the corner of Larkspur and Helen drives, it was reported 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Citation. A man cited for possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants on the 1800 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 8:13 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
Burglary. Someone stole sporting equipment worth approximately $2,400 from a car on the 100 block of Millbrae Avenue, it occurred between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
