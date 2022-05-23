Bye-bye bicycles — Someone stole two bicycles, worth a total of $600, from the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Dexter Avenue in San Mateo County, it was reported Monday, May 7.
FOSTER CITY
Auto burglary. Someone broke into a man’s vehicle on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.
ID theft. Someone contacted a man on Foster City Boulevard via phone and scammed him, it was reported 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Arrest. Someone on Bay Road was arrested for having outstanding warrants, it was reported 12:23 a.m. Monday, May 7.
Citation. Someone on the 600 block of El Camino Real was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 10:21 p.m. Saturday, May 5.
Citation. Someone on Middlefield Road was cited for driving with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 9:24 a.m. Saturday, May 5.
