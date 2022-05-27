Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Someone needs to move on this — Someone heard a motion sensor alarm go off on Phyllis Court in Belmont, it was reported 12:53 p.m. Thursday, May 19.

SAN CARLOS

Citation. Someone on the 700 block of Industrial Road was cited for having a warrant out for his arrest, it was reported 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

Theft. Someone stole a vehicle on the 1300 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Robbery. Someone on the 1100 block of Industrial Road aggressively stole an item from someone else, resulting in a minor hand injury, it was reported 11:52 a.m. Monday, May 15.

Arrest. Someone on the 400 block of Industrial Road was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported 2:42 a.m. Sunday, May 15.

Vehicle burglary. Someone stole items from a vehicle on the 100 block of Circle Star Way via window smash, it was reported 3:45 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

