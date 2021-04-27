Watch your step: A jogger fell into a PG&E vault on Beach Park Boulevard in Foster City after the cover collapsed; it was later repaired by PG&E, it was reported at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
FOSTER CITY
Fraud. Someone was scammed of $1,000 from someone else impersonating PG&E on Sprague Lane, it was reported at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
Grand theft. Someone broke into a vehicle on Triton Park Lane and stole two cellphones worth $1,000, it was reported at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, April 13.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Cortez Lane and stole miscellaneous items, it was reported at 12:02 p.m Monday, April 12.
Burglary. Someone broke into an apartment on Triton Park Lane and stole computers worth approximately $3,800, it was reported at 9:24 a.m. Sunday, April 11.
