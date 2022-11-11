Many races for elected office in San Mateo County remain too tight to call after new returns were published Thursday night showing little changes and thousands more ballots still waiting to be counted.
In the race for San Mateo County District 2 supervisor, Noelia Corzo, a San Mateo-Foster City School District school board trustee, expanded her lead over Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone.
As of Thursday, Corzo had 10,788 votes or 50.4% of the vote while Stone had 10,612 votes or 49.6%. Only 173 votes separated the two candidates with about 130,000 ballots left to count countywide, the Elections Office estimates.
“Having been through this before with some other candidates and races, it looks like this is one of those races that will take awhile to have clear results,” Stone said. “I’m truly honored by the thousands of people who voted for me and I will patiently wait for a result.”
Meanwhile, Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller maintained his lead over San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan in the race to represent District 3, the largest but mostly rural district in the county. Mueller received 64.35% of the vote with 19,758 votes while Parmer-Lohan received 10,947 votes or 35.64%.
On election night, Parmer-Lohan initially held out hope her campaign would push ahead, however, by Wednesday, she had called Mueller to concede and wish him well, she shared in a statement. She also thanked her supporters, continued to highlight the importance of advocating for women and equal representation, and noted she intends to continue serving her community.
“I want to thank each and everyone of you for your donations of time, funding, encouragement and other support. Your generosity means more to me and my family than words can ever express,” Parmer-Lohan said. “There is so much work to do, and we need to do it together. Today, I am proud of the campaign we ran, buoyed by Californians voting their values yesterday, and hopeful for the outcomes of cliffhanger races at the national level.”
Other key races
San Mateo’s District 5 race also remains tight between Rob Linhares and Adam Loraine. As of Thursday night’s update, Linhares pulled ahead of Loraine by 36 votes, Linahres receiving 1,736 votes, or 50.52%, to Loraine’s 1,700 votes, or 49.48%.
Robert Newsom held onto his lead in District 3 over Sarah Fields and Sergio Zygmunt. Newsom has received 1,204 votes, or 46.08%, Fields 1,050 votes or 40.18%, and Zygmunt 359 votes or 13.74%. Lisa Diaz Nash also kept her strong footing with 2,647 votes, or 68.74%, to Nick Atkeson’s 1,204 votes or 31.26%.
In Redwood City, District 2 saw Margaret Becker continuing to hold onto her narrow lead over Chris Sturken and Alison Madden. Becker has 527 votes, or 41.76%, Sturken 475 votes, or 37.64%, and Madden with 260 votes, or 20.6%.
South San Francisco Councilmember Eddie Flores remained ahead in his bid for the District 5 seat. He received 575 votes, or 52.27%, to Tom Carney’s 422 votes, or 38.36%, and Brittany Burgo’s 103 votes, or 9.36%. Councilmember Mark Addiego was also ahead with 1,296 votes, or 67.85%, to Angelique Presidente’s 614 votes, or 32.15%.
In San Carlos, incumbents Sara McDowell and Adam Rak will likely hold onto their seats, McDowell with 4,553 votes, or 30.06% and Rak with 4,141 votes, or 27.34%. Pranita Venkatesh is in the lead for the third open seat with 3,079 votes, or 20.33%, followed by John Durkin with 2,231 votes, or 14.73%, and Alexander Kent with 1,142 votes, 7.54%.
Standings in two San Bruno races have also remained steady. Sandy Alvarez remains in the lead in District 1, receiving 772 votes, or 39.19%, followed by Jeffrey Tong with 570 votes, or 28.93%, Jeremy Sarnecky with 362 votes or 18.38% and John Strazzarino with 266 votes or 13.5%. Marty Medina leads in District 4 with 521 votes, or 57.76%, against Auros Harman who received 381 votes, or 42.24%.
All results are according to semiofficial results from Thursday, Nov. 10, which included votes by mail received by Friday, Nov. 4, all ballots received at voting centers and a portion of vote-by-mail ballots received after Friday, Nov. 4. Later results will include additional votes received after Saturday, Nov. 5. Conditional voter registration or professional ballots are not included in current results. Post-election results will be released before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15, Wednesday, Nov. 16, Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18, Monday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Results will be certified Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.