A controversial decision on whether to permit a steep 60-acre lot near Crystal Springs Road to be split and developed into three homes has been left unanswered after county officials who said they needed more time to consider additional information.
Nick Zmay and his father, Steve Zmay, both with Z Enterprises, are seeking county approval to subdivide their lot in unincorporated San Mateo into three parcels which would later be developed with three roughly 2,500-square-foot homes fronting Parrott Drive.
A year ago, their proposal was denied with a unanimous vote by the Planning Commission which argued the land was unsuitable to build on due to risks of landslides, wildfires and flooding. The Zmays asked the Board of Supervisors to overrule that decision Tuesday.
At least three supervisors appeared to side with the Planning Commission. Supervisors David Canepa, Carole Groom and Dave Pine all cited similar concerns for public safety with Canepa restating comments made by Commissioner Frederick Hansson who said “Everything that you could throw at it except nuclear waste is sitting here saying we got a problem.”
“I really appreciate the fact that housing is being proposed here,” Groom said. “But I just can’t get beyond the landslide possibility and the danger that would cause to the residents of that particular home and the neighborhood.”
Steve Zmay has had visions of building on his 60-acre lot since the 1980s but has faced roadblocks when trying to do so. His most recent attempt has been met with strong concern from those who live near the steep lot stretching along Crystal Springs Road.
Wildfire risks, flooding and, in particular, landslides are the top concerns for neighbors living in the area. Many reminded supervisors of a nearby landslide in the mid-1990s that caused structural damage to multiple homes in the area. Those homes have been rebuilt but neighbors have noted they continue to slide to this day.
And they argued the proposed subdivision includes similar hazards present in the previous landslide site along Polhemus Road, mapped out by the U.S. Geological Survey.
“The question is not if, but when will be the next landslide,” said Shlomit Holtzman, a neighbor who spoke during Tuesday’s meeting.
John Stillman, a geotechnical engineer consulting the Zmays disputed the arguments neighbors raised by arguing that their information indicating the land is unstable to build on, is years old, and has since been updated.
He and Nick Zmay also argued that by developing the land, they would be reducing public safety risks. They argued that the hillside could be stabilized by the foundation of the future homes which would need to be secured by drilling beams 15 to 20 feet into the bedrock below. Community Development Director Steve Monowitz said drilling that low is not always possible but Stillman said other methods can be used to stabilize the hill including a retaining wall.
“We’ve had a lot of input from a lot of experts,” Nick Zmay said. “They all pretty much come to the same conclusion. The site is suitable for future single-family residential development.”
Also built into the proposal would be a requirement that the hillside is maintained, reducing potential fire hazards in an area currently covered with dry brush. Monowitz noted the homes would have to have other fire prevention systems like sprinklers built in.
Additional project benefits include a 49-acre protected conservation easement and upgrades to 203 linear feet of the Billy Goat Hill sewer line that would offset increased services put on the system from the new development.
But neighbors, who hired experts of their own to dispute the Zmays’ findings, and supervisors were not convinced subdividing and developing the land was in the best interest of the community. The board voted unanimously to postpone the decision until its next meeting at the end of this month.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.