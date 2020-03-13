A longtime and active member of the San Mateo community known for his larger-than-life personality, Sustainability & Infrastructure Commissioner Greg St. Clair died unexpectedly Tuesday from a heart attack. He was 64 years old.
St. Clair is survived by his three sons, Gabe, Cody and Kyle. His wife, Ginger, passed away in 2018.
“My daughters and I wept at the news of his passing,” said Mayor Joe Goethals. “His smiling face, his larger-than-life personality and his sense of humor will be missed by us all.”
The Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission, on which St. Clair served since 2018, held its first meeting without him Wednesday. During it, Chair Rafael Reyes held a moment of silence in recognition of St. Clair.
“Any of you that know Greg know he’s a personality and one also who was deeply committed to the city of San Mateo,” Reyes said after the moment of silence. “It’s a big loss for us and the city as a whole.”
Prior to serving on the Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission, St. Clair served on the city’s Sustainability Commission from 2014 to 2018 before its name changed, was a member of the Fiesta Gardens neighborhood association and served on the Board of the San Mateo United Homeowners Association. He was also a regular at city events, including Music in the Park, Rotary breakfasts and “any other event he could be a part of,” Reyes said.
St. Clair’s career was as a Realtor for Mid-Peninsula Realty.
Assistant City Manager Kathy Kleinbaum described St. Clair as a “definitely well-known and well-loved presence at the city.”
Cheryl Dean, a friend of St. Clair’s and a member of the Hayward Park Neighborhood Association, also described him as well loved and active in city affairs.
“He was a very special person in our city. He was well loved by everyone. He was a big teddy bear,” she said. “He was so big on helping people make our city better. He would involve himself in anything.”
Brian Haggerty, who went to high school with St. Clair at Mills High School in Millbrae, said St. Clair was “very generous, giving and selfless.” The two coached soccer together and Haggerty said St. Clair was never shy about letting referees know what he thought of their penalty calls.
St. Clair’s father is Hall of Fame football player Bob St. Clair, who was an offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers from 1953 to 1963. After retiring, Bob St. Clair served as a San Mateo County Supervisor.
“Greg was so proud of his father,” Goethals said, adding he went back to Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame inductee ceremony every year. “Greg was also very proud of his sons.”
“All our Realtors, our commissioners, our neighborhood representatives, the City Council and Greg’s many friends mourn this tremendous loss,” Goethals said.
