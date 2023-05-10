Calls to further discuss potential changes to an approved 87-unit townhouse development in San Carlos have been declined by the City Council despite requests from residents concerned about traffic and neighborhood fit.

The project at 808 Alameda de las Pulgas, an 11.4-acre site, received Planning Commission approval on May 1 and calls for the construction of homes between 2,525 square feet to 2,950 square feet with a mix of two, three and four bedrooms and 206 total parking spots. The proposal from Veev Group has been in the works for seven years and led to resident concern about increased noise, traffic and landslide potential, leading to calls for the council to review the project approval by the Planning Commission.

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay.

