A 26-year-old San Bruno man was arrested after allegedly trying to steal earrings from a jewelry store in Millbrae on Saturday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Tavake Taufa was arrested after entering the Numis International jewelry store at 301 Broadway and asking to see a pair of earrings that were valued at about $1,800, sheriff’s officials said.
After a store clerk took the earrings out of a display case and handed them to Taufa, he apparently ran out of the store. A clerk followed him on foot while another employee called 911, and responding deputies were able to apprehend Taufa and recover the earrings, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Taufa was booked into the county jail on suspicion of commercial burglary and grand theft. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Millbrae Police Bureau at (650) 259-2300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.