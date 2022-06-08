Thirty diesel buses will be replaced by SamTrans with 20 battery electric and 10 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses after its Board of Directors voted this month.
The purchase helps move SamTrans planned full conversion of the fleet from a projected to 2038 to 2034.
SamTrans will be assessing how the two technologies perform under different conditions, which can serve which routes better and what it would require to meet their infrastructure needs. Ultimately, SamTrans will develop a plan for full zero emission conversion of the fleet by 2034, six years before the state mandated conversion in 2040.
The purchases award a $13.9 million contract with New Flyer of America for the FCEBs and a $22.8 million contract with Gillig LLC of Livermore for the BEBs. The purchase is fully funded by a combination of federal, state and SamTrans sales tax funds. The new buses will replace the 2009 40-foot diesel buses, some of the oldest vehicles in the SamTrans fleet, according to the transit agency.
The new 40-foot buses will be used throughout SamTrans service area and can carry approximately 38 seated passengers with up to another 18 riders standing. Like all SamTrans buses, the new buses have priority seating for seniors and people with disabilities and exterior bike racks that can accommodate up to three bikes. In addition, the new buses will have USB charging ports on all double seats, according to SamTrans.
These buses are expected to begin service in 2023.
