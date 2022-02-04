The San Mateo County Transit District has reached an agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1574 for a new four-year contract that includes three annual wage increases for SamTrans’ employees, according to the transit agency.
The new agreement, from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2024, calls for a 4% wage increase upon ratification, followed by a 3.5% increase on June 19, 2022, and an additional 3.5% increase on June 18, 2023. Additionally, full-time union members will receive a $3,500 lump-sum payment within two pay periods of ratification of the contract by the Board of Directors. Part-time employees will receive a lump-sum payment of $1,750 and extra-help employees will receive a lump-sum payment of $1,300, according to SamTrans.
ATU Local 1574 represents nearly 400 members in the following units – bus operators, utility workers, storekeepers, customer service representatives and receptionists. In addition to the agreement with ATU Local 1574, SamTrans recently reached five separate three-year Agreements with Teamsters Local 856, which represents SamTrans employees in the following classifications: bus transportation supervisors, bus contract inspectors, maintenance and utility supervisors, facility maintenance technicians, maintenance instructors and transit instructors, according to SamTrans.
