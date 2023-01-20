Residents living on the hillside of San Carlos are raising alarms about a new 87-unit project, known as the Black Mountain development, which they worry will destroy the local environment and increase the risks of flooding and mudslides. 

Veev Group, the developer behind the project at 808 Alameda de las Pulgas, proposes building 87 townhomes on an 11.4-acre hillside site. Units would range in size from 2,525 square feet to 2,950 square feet with a mix of two, three and four bedrooms. Each unit would come with a two-car garage with additional guest parking located on site for a total of 206 parking spots. 

sierra@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 106

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription