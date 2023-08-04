Community efforts are underway to find and help a distressed coyote spotted on a camera in Hillsborough with a corrugated tube around its neck.
The coyote was first spotted on a camera walking around in the backyard of a Hillsborough resident earlier in the week with a black plastic tube encasing its neck and unable to remove it. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds to set a trap to have a veterinarian present to sedate the coyote and remove the tube from its neck.
A leader in the movement to try and find the coyote is Gail Pettit from San Carlos, who has helped coyotes in the area over the years deal with mange. She hopes to now help this coyote. She wants to take action to ensure the animal does not starve due to the strain from the tube. She noted the tube could be from landscaping and the coyote taking a drink out of it because it had water. Pettit recently contacted Project Coyote, a nonprofit based in Northern California that seeks to stop the killing of coyotes, who connected her with Ben Nuckolls, a former animal control officer with 30 years of professional wildlife experience doing rescues. Nuckolls will help set a trap of raw meat during the day for the animal in areas it was last seen to lure the notoriously suspicious animal. Pettit, a retired nurse, said the plan is to avoid all human and coyote interaction, which can lead to issues in the future. If the coyote is found, the veterinarian will determine if additional treatment, like antibiotics, is needed or additional help at a rehab center.
Buffy Martin‑Tarbox, communications manager with the Peninsula Humane Society and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said the organization first received a call a couple of days ago about the issue but didn’t have enough detailed information about where the coyote was and had been seen to go out and assess anything. She noted PHS gets a lot of calls about coyotes throughout the county, and people often spot them throughout the county in rural and urban areas.
She asked if anyone in the public sees this particular coyote or an animal in distress to call its dispatch number at (650)340-8200 and provide as much information as possible to investigate.
Pettit estimates that the costs for all the work will cost around $5,000, and a GoFundMe has raised about $1,100 so far for the fees. People can go to gofundme.com/f/urgent-please-help-baby-coyote-piper?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer to learn more about the efforts to help the coyote.
