Initial studies from the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County show a bike and scooter-share program for short-term use is feasible, with staff looking at program possibilities.
Micromobility allows users to check out various small and light-weight bikes and scooters for short-term use through a self-service rental portal. People use the system to go the first and last mile of transit, bridging the transportation gap between home and transit stations, and from transit stations to places of employment. San Francisco has been a keen proponent and made the practice common on city streets through bike-share programs.
C/CAG staff presented a feasibility update to the board at its May 12 meeting. C/CAG is a joint powers authority and is made up of all San Mateo County cities and the county. It works to address quality of life issues in the county like climate planning, recycling and transportation through cooperative efforts between the cities. It has been examining the feasibility of a micromobility program over the past year.
C/CAG staff said there is a high feasibility outcome for a plan, demand, equity and vendors who would run the programs. There is a medium feasibility outcome for barriers, management and funding. Analysis showed there would be more demand near downtowns and high-density areas along El Camino Real, areas close to BART and Caltrain stations, and Bayside and coastal communities. The program’s goals are to reduce car trips, support reliability and use near public transit, equity, cost-effective self-sustaining, and supporting tourism and increase access to downtowns. Twelve of the 20 cities in San Mateo County have local plans that include a shared micromobility recommendation.
However, there are barriers to a county program because of traffic, highway and railway dangers. Most significant roads like El Camino Real are high stress and uncomfortable for bike and scooter users, while many Bayside communities have to deal with steep hills and slopes that will require program mitigation. Some downtowns also cater to automobile services that affect where bikes and scooters would be able to be left. The program would also need to address equity issues for equity focus areas of East Palo Alto, South San Francisco, Daly City and North Fair Oaks. According to an equity analysis presentation, low-income residents and people of color are also more likely to both rely on active transportation and be injured or killed in traffic-related collisions. Details around funding, which government organization will run the program, and types of bicycle and scooter ownership models are still undecided.
Kim Weaver, a C/CAG staff member, said it is working on developing a program vision and goals document for the C/CAG board. In addition, a project team is conducting research on best practices, identifying key program performance measures, and proposing program recommendations. C/CAG has also launched a survey https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfXm61ES_xcHK9PlalXxY2bi3mEUyjCaGbtvoUlE89doQNauQ/viewform to garner public interests, concerns and suggestions.
A draft program recommendation will be available in June or July, according to a staff report. The potential approval of an implementation plan with program guidelines and regulatory framework would occur in August or September.
