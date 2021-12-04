A Redwood City acupuncturist found guilty of several sexual assaults of his clients has received 18 years in state prison, prosecutors said Friday.
Randall Neustaedter, 70, was accused of sexual battery during an acupuncture massage in July 2015, with several other victims reporting similar incidents in 2013, prosecutors said. Neustaedter touched the victim’s genitals deliberately and inappropriately at his Woodside Road office in unincorporated Redwood City, prosecutors said. Neustaedter’s Oct. 6 convictions included felony sexual penetration, felony sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual battery, among other charges. Several victims spoke in court or read statements Friday, and Neustaedter spoke and expressed remorse, prosecutors said.
His next court appearance is Jan. 27 for a restitution hearing.
