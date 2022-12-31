Major flooding throughout San Mateo County caused several road closures, though rain is slowing and sunny skies are expected Sunday.

Highway 101 was closed in both directions at Oyster Point Boulevard in South San Francisco because of major flooding, sending motorists to Interstate 280 and El Camino Real. El Camino Real at 42nd Avenue was shut down because of flooding at Pacific Boulevard in San Mateo. A sandbag location at the SanMateo corporation yard on Delaware Street at State Route 92 had to moved to Beresford Park because of flooding in the low-lying area.

