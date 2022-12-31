Major flooding throughout San Mateo County caused several road closures, though rain is slowing and sunny skies are expected Sunday.
Highway 101 was closed in both directions at Oyster Point Boulevard in South San Francisco because of major flooding, sending motorists to Interstate 280 and El Camino Real. El Camino Real at 42nd Avenue was shut down because of flooding at Pacific Boulevard in San Mateo. A sandbag location at the SanMateo corporation yard on Delaware Street at State Route 92 had to moved to Beresford Park because of flooding in the low-lying area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.