San Mateo’s Winter Storm Disaster Relief Fund distributed around $178,000 in funding to 47 residents to repair property damaged during the atmospheric river storms this winter.
Areas near San Mateo Creek and Marina Lagoon saw extensive flooding and damage at the turn of the New Year, with San Mateo expecting around 1 inch of rain but getting about 5 inches on New Year’s Eve. The flooding resulted in the city having to close streets and set up barriers and traffic control in multiple residential neighborhoods. The storm aftermath prompted the council to first approve a Winter Storm Disaster Relief Fund at its Feb. 21 meeting, with a $150,000 contribution from the city and up to $5,000 of relief funds available per household or business. San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee raised an additional $56,156 in a GoFundMe donation to help people get immediate financial relief from the state or federal government.
“I appreciate that people from all over the city had an opportunity to get some relief, but it also shows how much of our city was impacted by these atmospheric rivers,” Councilmember Adam Loraine said.
“It will come again, and it indicates to me that we, as a city, are going to need to be doing what we can to prepare for the future and invest in our infrastructure.”
During the application period from March 22 through April 21, 58 applicants applied, with 47 eligible. The 47 applicants received $178,395 in funding, with around $9,700 remaining. There were around $18,000 in administration fees. Most applicants who were ineligible received other financial assistance from Samaritan House. A heat map shown by city staff showed assistance was provided to residents throughout the city.
“While it’s great that we were able to support so many people throughout the city, it’s also concerning that we had flooding throughout so much of the city,” Councilmember Robert Newsom said.
The council mandated that the funds would be used in three tiers. Tier one gives up to $1,000 for personal property or business inventory replacement and temporary displacement expenses like a hotel or rental car. Tier two allowed up to $2,500 for repairs and cleanup of minor damage like removing and disposing of damaged contents, painting, flooring, tiling and carpeting, along with repairs of minor damage that requires a permit. Tier three gave up to $5,000 and included tiers one and two along with major damage repair that requires plans, permits or inspections, like structural changes around framing work. The city also waived fees for permitting and inspections.
The city is also studying its response to the overall storm and how to better prepare for further storms. The city has also ordered a third-party report on its handling of the storm. City staff said the city has met with people in the Marina Lagoon area and plans to meet later in the summer with other neighborhood groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.