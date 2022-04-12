Redwood City’s racial equity mural is nearing final approval nearly two years into launching the project after a proposal by one female artist of color gained strong backing by both community members and the officials charged with stewarding the effort.
“It was a really tough decision. They were very talented women of color who are very passionate about this art and you can definitely tell they put a lot of time and passion into this vision that they both submitted,” Arts Commission Vice Chair Ashley Quintana said during an Arts Commission meeting Thursday, April 7.
After tensions around police brutality and racial inequality grew across the nation, inspiring a 2,000-person-strong rally in Redwood City, councilmembers agreed to invest $100,000 into a racial equity mural. The piece will stretch across roughly 4,700 square feet of wall under the Jefferson Avenue underpass.
Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith, an artist of Nigerian, Jewish and European descent based in Oakland, has been recommended to complete the mural. In her piece, Wolfe-Goldsmith threads modern representations of minority groups with historical aspects of their culture such as an empowered Asian woman juxtaposed next to reminders of the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and chrysanthemum fields they nurtured but were forced to leave.
Messages of unity and collective progress are also reflected throughout the piece by incorporating phrases like the African proverbs “I am because we are” or imagery like Lady Justice painted with multiple skin colors. She also intends to incorporate images of local historical figures within the piece, a feature that gained the attention of Commissioner Jason Newblanc.
Overall, community support appeared to lean heavily toward Wolfe-Goldsmith, said Arts Commissioner Erin Ashford who helped review 167 survey responses about the final options. Ashford said the support stemmed in large part from an interest in being able to admire the mural from a car while driving by and also while walking.
Another key factor that played into the selection was Wolfe-Goldsmith’s shared interests in continuing to engage the community through workshops before beginning painting, Ellyn Daly, a member of the Racial Equity Steering Committee, said. Daly pointed to Wolfe-Goldsmith’s experience as creative director for the nonprofit Bay Area Mural Program.
“She seems very practiced and experienced in facilitating these meetings and getting community feedback so I think that she was already thinking of that as part of her process as well,” Daly said.
Keely noted Gonzalez Ippolito had also suggested bringing the community into her process by hosting a community paint day in which residents could contribute to the physical mural and questioned whether a similar idea could be incorporated into Wolfe-Goldsmith’s work.
Chris Beth, Recreation and Community Services Department director, said staff would discuss the suggestion with Wolfe-Goldsmith if she’s ultimately selected by the council. Ashford also highlighted that Wolfe-Goldsmith shared a desire to work with other local artists who would be paid for their time.
Beth also noted Wolfe-Goldsmith gained additional support from the steering committee because she suggested she could complete the mural within a quicker timeline than other applicants.
Wolfe-Goldsmith was one of two artists who made it to the final rounds of considerations. She and San Francisco native Lucia Gonzalez Ippolito both presented their proposals during a community workshop in March and received high praise from community members in attendance.
Having been greatly impressed by Gonzalez Ippolito’s work, Quintana shared hope that she will be offered an opportunity to also work with the city on another mural project. And other commissioners echoed Quintana’s assertions that the decision was a difficult one.
“This is no easy feat,” Arts Commissioner Sandra Keely said. “I think you could have picked either and it would have been the right decision.”
Following the unanimous vote to recommend Wolfe-Goldsmith’s proposal to the council, councilmembers will be asked to weigh in on the project during their meeting April 25. If approved, Quintana said the mural could be complete by early August with a ribbon-cutting ceremony closely following.
Visit redwoodcity.org/departments/parks-recreation-and-community-services/racial-equity-mural to learn more about the racial equity mural and submissions.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.