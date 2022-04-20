Two men arrested for the 2020 murder of Ueta Savelio Muasika Jr. in front of his San Mateo home were motivated by a 2019 arson house fire that killed a grandmother in San Mateo, according to the Police Department.
“This attack was personal and targeted. We believe it to be related to the murder of Susana Tonga from a case in 2019 in which she died in a fire that was deliberately set,” Police Chief Ed Barberini said.
Muasika was shot 14 times on Oct. 30, 2020, and died on his driveway while putting his 2-year-old son into a car to take him to school. An 18-month investigation eventually led to the April 18 arrest of John “Talia” Paasi at his residence in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Isileli Mahe in Honolulu, Hawaii. The two men are accused of killing Muasika on the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive in San Mateo.
Law enforcement officials announced the arson murder as a potential motive at an April 19 press conference. Susana Tonga, 86, died at her South Humboldt Street home on Feb. 19, 2019, after an arson fire set by Fifita Ponifasion Tau, who was sentenced April 12 to 40 years to life in prison for the crime. Tau set fire to the San Mateo home because he thought it was the residence of rival West Side Tonga Gang members. Tau blamed the gang for violence against family members in the Eastside Shoreview Crips. Tau set the fire because he believed the gang members lived there, but it was the home of Tonga.
Paasi and Mahe are awaiting extradition to San Mateo County. Extradition typically takes between 30 to 90 days. The two maintain Bay Area residences, with Paasi residing in San Mateo and Mahe in Oakland. Both split time between their Bay Area and out-of-state residences. Paasi and Muasika have known each other for more than 15 years, according to police. The brutal killing also led to Muasika’s son suffering a gunshot wound to his face, but he has since recovered.
“Not only were these suspects lying in wait to commit this murder, but they also appeared to carry it out without any concern for public safety, our city or any children present,” Barberini said.
Senior Detective Nick Morsilli said it took almost the entire 18-month investigation to identify them as suspects and gather enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant. Several different clues led to the two being suspects, with law enforcement gathering evidence during the arrest.
Both suspects have been charged with murder, with a special circumstance for lying in wait, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said. They are eligible to be sentenced to life without parole or death.
Barberini said there was no information linking the Muasika case and the Dec. 19, 2020, shooting outside a Wells Fargo Bank at the Hillsdale Shopping Center that killed Melota Lemafa Lasi Jr., 30. A man named Isiaih Reupena of Blanchard, Oklahoma, was arrested in April 2021 for the murder of Lasi Jr.
“These types of acts will not be tolerated in the city of San Mateo. They will be investigated and continue to be investigated until we are able to solve them. I think this is one example of the diligence and commitment of our investigators and staff here at the San Mateo Police Department,” Barberini said.
The investigation remains ongoing, with people asked to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org if they have more information.
