Despite announcements all U.S. adults will have access to COVID-19 vaccines by May, San Mateo County Health officials suggested supply here could remain constrained through March due to a state initiative to prioritize socioeconomically disadvantaged communities.
“We expect supply to increase by the end of March but may be constrained before then based on the governor’s focus on the lowest quartile of HPI index statewide and slower production of Janssen vaccine,” said Dr. Anand Chabra, the section chief of COVID-19 mass vaccination and medical director of Family Health Services in a statement Friday.
California officials announced in early March that 40% of COVID-19 vaccines shipped into the state would be reserved for those who make up its most underserved communities by census tract. The tracts have been used for the state’s Health Equity Index that require counties to address virus disparities in those areas before progressing through its reopening framework.
But during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Chief of Health Louise Rogers said none of the count’s neighborhoods qualified for the additional support.
Unless shipments into the state increased, she said the county could see “a concerning flattening of our supply.” The warning follows routine assertions from vaccinating entities such as County Health, Sutter Health and Kaiser Permanente that supply was already too constrained to meet current demand.
Vaccine uncertainty
It’s still unclear whether communication from the state regarding the size and schedule of shipments has improved recently after County Health declined to comment on the relationship Friday.
The county received 22,160 doses last week made up of 9,000 Moderna, 9,360 Pfizer and 3,200 Janssen, or Johnson & Johnson, doses, said County Health spokesman Preston Merchant. An additional 18,790 of Pfizer and Moderna doses were received this week but a figure for next week’s allocation was not provided.
Merchant said officials have yet to be informed of when the county would receive additional shipments of Johnson & Johnson doses or details around next week’s allocations. Shipment ratios of Pfizer and Moderna doses have been similar over the past few weeks, said Merchant.
The health department also declined to comment on whether a decision had been made to join the state’s partnership with the Oakland insurance company Blue Shield — now leading the vaccine distribution statewide — or whether shipments into the county could be altered after the decision was made.
In response to news other counties, including neighboring Santa Clara County, had opted out of participating in the program, Rogers told supervisors on Tuesday that County Health was monitoring the risk of opting in or out of the partnership.
“Our goal is to ensure the maximum supply of vaccines to this county and to keep the pace of work moving forward without disruption of the vaccine effort locally,” Rogers said to the Board of Supervisors.
A meeting between county and Blue Shield leadership is scheduled for Monday, March 15. The same date is when the county is expected to also fully join the state’s MyTurn system, a digital program that informs residents when it’s their turn to be vaccinated.
Eligibility and access
Vaccine eligibility will also expand on March 15 to include those ages 16 and older who have high-risk medical conditions or disabilities. The newly eligible population will add to San Mateo County’s education, agriculture, food retail, medical and emergency response workers seeking vaccine appointments.
During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting Chabra announced that Safeway Pharmacies would be vaccinating its own grocery staff while also opening 900 protected appointments for Health Plan of San Mateo members ages 65 and older.
Kaiser announced in a statement on Thursday, March 11, that the state would be increasing the medical provider’s weekly shipment. Next week, 20% of the state’s vaccine supply is scheduled to go to Kaiser.
“As we get more supply, we’ll continue to include additional groups by looking at age, health risks, and job type,” said the statement. “We’re committed to acting as quickly as possible to provide the vaccine to those who are eligible, equitably, and as soon as we receive it.”
Sutter Health is still focused on providing second dose vaccines to its members after having to cancel and reschedule thousands of appointments due to short supply. The health entity is still not scheduling new first-dose appointments.
CVS pharmacies are also providing vaccine appointments on a limited basis though a representative was unable to speak specifically about the county. Walgreens Pharmacies in San Mateo County are not offering appointments in store at this time, said a representative, but have assisted with vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities with other commercial drugstores.
Progress
Through the assorted vaccine pathways, 183,432 San Mateo County residents have been vaccinated or 28.6% of the county’s more than 780,000 residents ages 16 and older. Almost half of those vaccinated are seniors ages 65 and older.
Almost 100% of the 393 long-term care facilities in the county have completed at least one vaccination clinic through a federal program in partnership with commercial pharmacies, said Chabra. About 96% have completed two clinics, he added.
Following that data, County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow rescinded the local health order governing visitations to long-term and congregate care facilities on Friday, March 12. Facilities are now directed to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, California Department of Public Health, the California Department of Social Services, and any other relevant agency.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.