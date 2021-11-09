An Oakland man accused of several armed robberies Nov. 3-4 in San Mateo, Millbrae and Daly City and suspected of other robberies throughout the Bay Area has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Fajon Alfred Green, 22, is accused of following a man to his apartment on Mounds Road in San Mateo Nov. 3 and running up to him with a handgun to rob him of his $2,800 Tag Heuer watch and his wallet after the man got out of his car, prosecutors said. Green allegedly also followed people and robbed them at Lake Merced Golf Course in Daly City and Crystal Springs Golf Club in Millbrae, prosecutors said. Green was with an unidentified accomplice in the incidents. Police eventually found and arrested Green at Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton, although his passenger fled on foot and escaped, prosecutors said.
Green has pleaded not guilty, and his next court appearance is Nov. 22, prosecutors said. His bail is $1 million, and he remains in custody, prosecutors said.
