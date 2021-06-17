Notre Dame de Namur University announced the appointment of Lizbeth “Beth” J. Martin, Ph.D., as its next president starting Sept. 1.
Martin began her academic administrative career at NDNU as a faculty member and program director for the counseling psychology program. She was named founding dean of NDNU’s School of Sciences and served in that capacity from 2001 to 2006. As dean, she championed five new academic programs and pursued grant and foundation funding for multiple initiatives.
“As NDNU transitions to a primarily graduate institution, this is an excellent opportunity for Dr. Martin to return to NDNU,” board Chair Sr. Jean Stoner, SNDdeN said in a prepared statement. “Her years of experience in senior academic leadership and her creative approaches to new endeavors will be invaluable as NDNU renews itself. It is clear she has continued to live out the values of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur throughout her career. We are delighted to have her return to lead NDNU at this important time in our history.”
From 2006 to 2018, Martin served as vice president for Academic Affairs and later as provost for Holy Names University in Oakland. Following Holy Names, Martin served one year as interim provost and senior vice president at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, creating a new provost model that integrated student affairs and academic affairs as well as enrollment management. Since 2019, she has served as a senior consultant with Academic Search, Inc., working with institutions of higher education on executive search processes, according to the university.
Martin received her psychology degree from Brown University. She received her Master of Arts and Ph.D. from Stanford University in physiological and developmental psychology. She is a licensed psychologist in the state of California.
Now in its 170th year, NDNU is in the process of transforming into a primarily graduate institution, offering master’s degree programs in business, clinical psychology and education, in addition to teaching credentials. NDNU will launch revamped MBA and MPA programs this fall to join its master’s programs in clinical psychology and education, according to the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.