Developers have formally submitted plans to the Redwood City Planning Department, proposing to replace the existing Garden Inn Motel with a new five-story Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
The new Holiday Inn Express and Suites would be built at 1690 Broadway, a corner lot also lining Beech and Marshal streets where the 17-bedroom Garden Inn Motel currently sits. The site would need to be demolished to make way for the new 112-room hotel the developer, Viren Patel with RWC Hospitality LLC, is proposing.
The project has been in the works since 2017 when the developer was first seeking to build a four-story hotel with 90 guest rooms that was approved by the Planning Commission. The project was then revised to add in the additional 22 rooms and was again approved by the commission in 2019.
The developer has since resubmitted revised plans similar to the 2019 version which proposed building the hotel at a total of 79,498 square feet, including the 112 bedrooms, a gym, meeting room, breakfast area and outdoor patio. About 14,300 square feet would be dedicated to a first floor garage with 90 stalls.
