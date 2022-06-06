Gun buyback
Daily Journal file photo

Nearly 400 firearms were collected Saturday at a gun buyback event in South San Francisco sponsored by numerous government and law enforcement agencies.

A San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said Saturday that hundreds of people surrendered weapons — no questions asked — receiving $100 cash for handguns, shotguns and rifles and $200 cash for assault weapons and so-called “ghost guns”.

The event, presented by San Mateo County, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department, the South San Francisco and San Bruno police departments and the Citizens for San Mateo County Gun Buyback, hosted the anonymous gun buyback event in South San Francisco.

A total of 392 firearms were collected, including seven assault weapons and 12 “ghost guns,” the latter of which are untraceable.

Another gun buyback event is planned for later this year.

