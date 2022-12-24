Multiple guns seized after Central San Mateo incident

San Mateo police arrested a man on several charges related to possession of several illegal assault rifles after he brandished a firearm at a father and his child during an incident on the 600 block of 10th Avenue in San Mateo Thursday afternoon.
At about 4:19 p.m., police responded to the location and learned the suspect, Andrew Paul Michael, 27, of San Mateo, had allegedly retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old son when they were seen delivering an invitation to a neighbor’s home. The man told police Michael had stood in front of their vehicle while pointing a gun at them to prevent them from leaving, according to police.
Michael allegedly retreated into his residence prior to the officers arriving on scene. The residential neighborhood was saturated with officers and a perimeter was established around the home, and a citywide alert was issued. The Crisis Negotiation Team, Crime Reduction Team and patrol officers were able to get Michael to surrender without incident.
A gun violence restraining order was obtained from a judge and the home was searched for additional weapons. Officers found and seized multiple illicit firearms, which included an AK-47, a short-barreled AR-15, an AR-15 with a grenade launcher, hand guns, a tremendous amount of ammunition, and firearms paraphernalia, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.