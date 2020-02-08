Following 12 years filling various administrative roles in the Millbrae Elementary School District, Superintendent Vahn Phayprasert announced his resignation.
Effective at the end of the school year, Phayprasert notified district officials late last month of his intent to depart from his post at the top of the school system.
Though the exit will come one year before his contract expires, Phayprasert said he reached his decision for purely personal reasons, downplaying any notion that outside forces were a factor.
“I think it was totally based on professional growth and areas that we both need to grow — in terms of the district and myself,” said Phayprasert.
The district Board of Trustees discussed Tuesday, Feb. 4, the process for hiring an administrative search firm. Once a company is hired, Phayprasert said a community outreach campaign will collect feedback regarding preferred qualifications of his successor.
For her part, board President Maggie Musa expressed her appreciation for the commitment Phayprasert showed the school district.
“We are sad to be losing our leader and friend, but thankful for all he has done and the amazing accomplishments during his 12 years with the district,” Musa said in a prepared statement.
Phayprasert spent the last five years as superintendent, previous to which he worked a variety of administrative roles including dean at Taylor Middle School and principal at Spring Valley Elementary School.
During his tenure atop the district, Phayprasert cited completing a strategic plan, building relationships with administrators and teachers and working to help pass the system’s first parcel tax among his most notable achievements.
“We have accomplished a lot,” he said.
Musa admired Phayprasert’s dedication to working alongside the school community.
“In every interaction, I have appreciated Vahn’s hard work and valued his collaborative working style,” she said.
Looking ahead, Phayprasert said he is uncertain what’s next. He balanced that perspective though by expressing an interest in pursuing other opportunities in education administration.
“You never know what happens,” he said. “When on door closes, many other opportunities open,” he said.
And while he was intrigued by his next chapter, Phayprasert admitted his departure felt bittersweet as he leaves behind a district where he spent his formative years.
“This has humbled me. This has been a partnership. And I am sad. Even this week, having a lot of speaking opportunities, it’s not like speaking just to my work people,” he said. “This is my family.”
