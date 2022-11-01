For 7-year-old Lucas Parivar, Halloween has a tradition he just can’t skip. After school, he and his nanny Candice James headed down to Broadway in Burlingame for the merchant and police sponsored trick-or-treat event.
Parivar and his three friends walked the street dressed as a BTS singer, the K-pop band, Dr. Eggman from Sonic the Hedgehog and a bat.
“We live in Burlingame and he [Lucas] has been coming ever since he was 6 months old,” James said. “We come straight from school, trick-or-treating with all the stores we love to go to and it’s a pregame before the real trick-or-treats tonight and it’s fun coming out and supporting our local businesses.”
More than 60 businesses participated this year, which has been an annual tradition for over 10 years.
For John Kervanian, Nuts for Candy business owner, who organizes the event, it’s about giving back to the community.
“It’s a safe environment for families to come out and trick-or-treat, businesses enjoy it,” Kervanian said.
The event is sponsored by Burlingame Police Department and for first time participant, dispatcher Lisa Malaspina, it’s about supporting the community and seeing the children.
“To us, it means a lot to be involved in the community, to get to know the community and that we are not just be a voice on the other side of the phone. .... and you know ... that the police department is there for them and that we support our community,” Malaspina said.
Burlingame wasn’t the only local merchant trick-or-treat event. On Saturday, hundreds of children and families walked down San Mateo Avenue in San Bruno to trick-or-treat at more than 40 businesses that participated in handing out candy.
The second annual event was organized by Grand Leader Market and Deli. For Twice as Nice Bay Area owner Sadana Traxler, it was a surprise to see that many families come downtown.
“We are doing what we can to bring the downtown to life,” Traxler said.
Traxler organized a Thanksgiving Food Drive last year and will again this year. For Sadana, it’s more than bringing the community downtown to shop.
“For us it comes from the heart, we just enjoy giving back in any capacity that we can,” Traxler said. “We are trying to make an impact on the community and we love doing it.”
