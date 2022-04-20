A man accused of participating in the robbery of two older women in San Mateo and South San Francisco in April 2021 has been sentenced to up to five years and eight months in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Okusitino Mahe Tau, then 18, was allegedly the driver while Richard Farries robbed the two victims of their purses, the DA’s Office said.
Tau had previously pleaded no contest to four felony convictions as part of the crime spree, the DA’s Office said.
The pair allegedly robbed a woman walking in San Mateo April 10, while they robbed another woman at the Grand Gas Station in South San Francisco the next day. Farries pleaded no contest to several felonies on March 16. When police arrested the men, they allegedly found several purses and burglary tools in plain sight in the car. During the search, officers also found property likely belonging to more victims, a handgun with shaved off serial number, and a short-barreled AR-15 gun with an extended magazine, according to prosecutors.
