A Redwood City man accused of shooting another man in an alleged gang-related shooting for being in the wrong Redwood City park has been sentenced to over six years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Emmanuel Rodriguez Arellano, 19, an alleged Norteño street gang member, approached a Sureño street gang member in November 2019 and asked him what gang he ran with, prosecutors said. Arellano had confronted the Sureño man two months earlier for being in the Norteño territory of Hoover Park in Redwood City, prosecutors said.
Arellano then fired six shots after asking the name of the Norteño member, hitting him three times. The victim was taken to Stanford, where he had emergency surgery. Arellano was also sentenced to eight months for a second case involving a fight in county jail after his arrest for the first case, prosecutors said.
He received six years and eight months for the two cases.
