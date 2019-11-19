A 29-year-old transient is in custody on $125,000 bail on felony assault and hate crime charges after he allegedly attacked a man in unincorporated Redwood City with metal pipes and told him to go back to his country Thursday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Luis Enrique Cruz pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon with a hate crime allegation, dissuading a witness, vandalism, false imprisonment and felony threats when he appeared in court Friday.
Cruz was allegedly sleeping in his car outside the alleged victim’s Warrington Avenue home when the 28-year-old man moved a car at around 6:20 a.m. Nov. 14. Cruz allegedly started screaming at the man and ran at him with a metal pipe in each hand, and shattered the man’s car window when the victim tried to protect himself by getting inside. The alleged victim was not able to lock his car door, Cruz allegedly opened it and hit the man in the head with a pipe and threw his cellphone on the ground, according to prosecutors.
Relatives of the alleged victim came running out of the house and saw Cruz holding the pipes and he told them not to come closer or he’ll hit them. Cruz allegedly said he’s from here and they need to go back to their own country. San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene found Cruz and a tire iron nearby and arrested him. The alleged victim was treated for his injuries, which included a lump on the back of his head and wrist pain, at a nearby hospital and released. He has a Nov. 26 preliminary hearing, according to prosecutors.
