A 29-year-old man was arrested for several felony and misdemeanor charges Saturday after allegedly pistol-whipping someone and taking a man’s necklace at Hoover Park in Redwood City, according to the Police Department.
At about 1:17 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, police responded to Hoover Park, at 2100 Spring Street, on a 911 call of an armed robbery that just took place, according to police. The suspect approached three men near a van at the park and pointed a gun at one of the men, and took the gold necklace he was wearing, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The suspect allegedly demanded money and the watch of one of the other men and then used his gun to repeatedly strike that man, causing several lacerations. The third man then tackled the suspect and tried to get the gun from him, prosecutors said.
Police then arrived and spotted the suspect in the area wearing the gold necklace around his neck and arrested him. A loaded .25 caliber Colt semi-automatic handgun was located at the scene, according to police.
Jose Guadalupe Gaytan, 29, was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges, including robbery, assault on a person with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The defendant was not brought to court due to COVID-related quarantine restriction. Bail was set at $450,000, and the court set the arraignment for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Redwood City police Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.