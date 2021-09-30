A man allegedly parking a stolen car in a Redwood City driveway Tuesday night confronted police and was hit with a stun gun after officers tried to contact him, according to police.
At about 5:10 a.m. Sept. 28, the driver, David Tadasse, 45, exited the vehicle and aggressively yelled and charged at officers who told him to stop and get on the ground. He was hit with a Taser and arrested, according to police.
Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded and unserialized 9 mm handgun, 19.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and several hundred dollars, according to police.
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Jeffrey Boyce at (650) 780-5122, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.
