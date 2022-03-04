Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar is set to open a new location in San Mateo off Bridgepointe Parkway in early May, with the American chain offering a versatile menu and comfy interior for patrons.
“We are continuing to try and get the word out about the opening, and we are hoping for a very warm response,” said Spencer Schroeder, general manager of the new location at 2208 Bridgepointe Parkway.
The casual dining restaurant first announced its opening in 2019 at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center at the previous location of Mimi’s Cafe. Lazy Dog will offer a Rocky Mountain atmosphere and architecture similar to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a popular skiing area known for its ski resorts and a gateway to Yellowstone National Park, located around 50 miles away. The restaurant will have a tower representing a mountain, with stone and steel materials in the architecture. Lodge-inspired furnishings will include ledge stones, fireplaces and chandeliers made of Aspen logs. An outdoor patio will be built around a fire pit and lounge area. The exterior also has natural grasses to create a mountain meadow feel. Spencer said those who have been to other restaurant locations would recognize similar themes and architecture.
“We’re trying to create the modern ski lodge meets rustic cabin. So everybody feels like they can kick their feet up and relax while they’re in there,” Schroeder said.
The menu is an eclectic mix of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, soup, noodles, fish, veggies and bar menus. Schroeder said the restaurant would make everything in house, which helps it stand out from other restaurants. The menu is similar to different locations, although several beers will only be available in San Mateo.
“Regardless of what you are in the mood for, you are going to find something with our very wide variety,” Schroeder said.
The new location is the first in San Mateo County, with other Bay Area locations in Cupertino, Newark and Dublin. Schroeder has previously worked in San Mateo at Mini’s Cafe, and he believes Lazy Dog will thrive based on his previous experiences and knowledge of the area. He hopes there will be opportunities for more expansions in the future.
“We’ve always had such a great reception from the communities. So, San Mateo seemed like just the next natural step to continue to do business in the Bay Area,” Schroeder said.
The restaurant is currently looking to hire people for its early May opening. The company wants to bring on around 235 people and has hired 40 people. Spencer said hiring would ramp up soon, with training beginning in mid-April and done by May.
“We are thrilled to soon be serving guests for the first time in San Mateo. With 200 new positions available, we are looking forward to building a team of exceptionally friendly and talented people that will expand our Lazy Dog family,” Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants, said in a statement.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.