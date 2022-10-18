The union representing Kaiser Permanente mental health therapists has reached a four-year agreement with Kaiser to bring a monthslong strike to its conclusion.
The agreement would improve access to mental health care and better support therapists in their work, according to a joint statement by Kaiser and the union.
Workers in Northern California and the Central Valley with the National Union of Healthcare Workers went on strike on Aug. 15 to ask for increased staffing, a wage increase and increased access for patients.
Union leaders rejected a previous contract offer from Kaiser late last month.
Both Kaiser and the union thanked Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg for mediating and bringing negotiations to a close.
More details will be available after a two-day ratification vote with nearly 2,000 Kaiser mental health therapists.
